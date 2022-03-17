WEST GENESEE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Dylan De Sena was just three years old when he picked up his first pair of skates. Those skates, of course, were a gift from his parents.

“They just got me the equipment and put the equipment on me and sent me on my way.”



There was a park near his home that he would skate at.

“It’s amazing. There’s a skating rink, a big open field, and playgrounds for the kids.”

He loved the game, but loved it even more when he got inside the net.

“People don’t understand why I play goalie. Why would you want something thrown at you all the time? I just enjoy it a lot.”

The West Genesee senior didn’t make the varsity hockey team until he was a sophomore.

“When I didn’t make the team my freshman year all I thought to myself was that I got to get better so I can make it next year.”

De Sena has had quite the journey playing for the Wildcats, especially this year. West Genesee made it all the way to the New York State division one championship.

“It was great. A great group of guys, hard working, like I’ve never been a part of a any other group where everyone works as hard as all they did.”

De Sena’s high school career is coming to a close but he’ll bring with him a lifetime full of memories.

“Playing for West Genesee is the best thing that has ever happened to me. It’s really a family. I got so close with all of my teammates and it taught me how to work in a group together and to have a common goal.”