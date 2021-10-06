Athlete of the Week: West Genesee’s Katie Viau

WEST GENESEE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Katie Viau started playing tennis when she was only seven years-old.

“My family was really into it…so I picked it up from them.”

From there, Viau was hooked.



“It’s so different compared to other sports. You have to focus on your match and win for your team.”



Viau has been winning since the seventh grade. She just reached one hundred victories.



“It was really special. That was a huge milestone for me but now I want more. I want to beat the record.”



The senior tennis star is only the third West Genesee player to reach that milestone in the last ten years.



“I’ve been playing all year round like 24-7. I am always on the court playing and doing extra tournaments. any time I can play, I get in.”



She emulates her game to tennis great Roger Federer.



“I’m always watching his matches and what he’s doing and keeping track where he’s at. He’s my favorite.”



