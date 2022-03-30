SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Angie Mesa-Espinosa’s love for running all started back in 2013 when she took a trip to Cuba with her family.



“My dad at the time just got out of the New York State Trooper’s Academy and he challenged me to a race and as soon as we got to the end and to turn back I just zoomed past him and ever since then he pushed me to try track and field.



At first, it was all fun and games. It wasn’t until the eight grade when she started to take running seriously.



“One day my coach put me in the 100 and we found out that I could run pretty fast and ever since then I just stuck with sprinting and the more I did it the more we saw how good I got.”



Mesa-Espinosa has been running for Westhill for five years. It was this year though, her senior year, where all of her hard work finally paid off.



“I was able to break the Section III record. I broke the 300 meter dash record for Westhill twice and the 55 meter dash. I know I hold the school record for that too.”



The senior star runner will be taking her talents down the road to Binghamton in the fall where she earned a full ride.



“I chose it for academics. The program is great and their track and field team is growing and I can’t wait to be a part of that growth.”



