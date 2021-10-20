Athlete of the Week: Westhill’s Anthony Maglisco

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Anthony Maglisco was only five years old when he picked up a golf club.

“My grandpa brought me out to a little golf course… called west vale for the first time and from there I just kinda kept going.”



Maglisco made the varsity Westhill golf team as a 7th grader.

“It was kind of a big thing for me. It showed me a lot that maybe I can go somewhere.”



The senior star golfer practices year round.



“I practice a lot. In the winter time I go to a golf simulator or dome. It’s not just when it’s sunny out.”



Eventually all of the hard work paid off. Maglisco shot a 69 in sectionals. He was crowned individual and team champion.



“It felt so good. A lot of the hard work practice paid off. Feels good to have a good round like that.”



His time at Westhill is coming to a close but playing for this program will be a part of his life forever.



“I’ll miss the team the most. They are so fun to be around. Everyone was enjoyable and it made golf even more fun.”