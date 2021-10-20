Athlete of the Week: Westhill’s Anthony Maglisco

Athlete of the Week
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Anthony Maglisco was only five years old when he picked up a golf club.

“My grandpa brought me out to a little golf course… called west vale for the first time and from there I just kinda kept going.”


Maglisco made the varsity Westhill golf team as a 7th grader.

“It was kind of a big thing for me. It showed me a lot that maybe I can go somewhere.” 


The senior star golfer practices year round.

“I practice a lot. In the winter time I go to a golf simulator or dome. It’s not just when it’s sunny out.”


Eventually all of the hard work paid off. Maglisco shot a 69 in sectionals. He was crowned individual and team champion.

“It felt so good. A lot of the hard work practice paid off. Feels good to have a good round like that.”

His time at Westhill is coming to a close but playing for this program will be a part of his life forever.


“I’ll miss the team the most. They are so fun to be around. Everyone was enjoyable and it made golf even more fun.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area