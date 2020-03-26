Lexi Durocher: Where are they now?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The first time we introduced our former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week, she had just won the Empire games.

For most of her skiing career, Fabius-Pompey junior Lexi Durocher would hit the slopes on her own time competing those events separate from her school in different competitions. But this school year, she also got to compete as a Falcon.

“It was really different from USSA because it was more of a team thing so you had a team, normally its individually. And I really like that aspect a lot more because I like working together with my team,” said Durocher.

“A lot of this goes to my AD Mr. Wilcox we wouldn’t have had a team without him,” added Durocher.

Manlius Pebble Hill athletic director Jim Ryan started a ski team this season which opened an opportunity for Lexi and some of her fellow classmates. It was an opportunity Fabius-Pompey athletic director Tim Wilcox kept in the back of his mind.

“I got a hold of their AD and he was more than willing to take us. For a girl like Lexi it was pretty easy to make a choice like that because she’s a top student and she’s very athletic. She always wants to go out there and win anything she does,” said Wilcox.

While maintaining a 98 average in the classroom while taking two AP classes, the junior excelled in her sport. This season she won her first section three overall championship, finished third at the New York State Championships, which then earned her a trip to the Eastern High School Championships racing against girls from all across the east coast, where she took 15th. She says it was all about improving her technique, which was anything but simple.

“I mean I know it seems like it would be easy it’s not, it’s hard,” said Durocher. “It’s a lot of repetition, you always have to be thinking about it and if you don’t build into a habit youre not gonna be able to do it in the races.”

Normally, Lexi could still practice if it’s cold enough with snow, but of course locations like Toggenburg Mountain are closed due to the coronavirus. Instead the wait continues for softball season. The Falcons made a run to the state final four in 2018, but lost in the sectional semifinals last year to eventual champion LaFargeville. The falcons were hungry to start the season, but now that is uncertain.

“We’ve been talking a ton like this is our year we’re gonna redeem ourselves we’re gonna win states and I know my whole team’s been working really hard,” said Lexi. “It’s just sad to see that we might not be able to put that into effect and do as well as we could’ve.”

Section III postponed the start of spring sports until April 14th on March 15th. This past Monday, NYSPHSAA announced a decision on the spring championships by April 27th.