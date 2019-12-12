Athlete of the Week: Will Amica

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “When I had my first dunk in West Genny, my heart was racing. It was like one of the best feelings I ever had,” said Will Amica.

WillAamica has been dunking on opponents since eighth grade, but he’s far from reaching his peak in the sport of basketball. Next year, Amica will be suiting up for the Albany Great Danes.

Amica said, “I feel like next year, I could come in and have a big role on the team. And I really got along with a lot of players on the team. I just felt like really a part of their family, too.”

Signing on the dotted line fulfilled one dream, but earning a degree is what excites Amica the most.

“I started playing basketball for an opportunity to get a free education. If I could do it and then graduate college, it’s gonna mean I haven’t been wasting my time basically,” Amica said.

It has been the complete opposite. A season ago, Amica had 26 points against Brentwood to help bring the Wildcats its first boys state basketball title. With all of the big plays he’s made in his career, there’s always been one constant source of support.

“My mom, my dad, my little brother, Eric, my whole family,” Amica said. “They just keep me grounded, keep me doing what I was supposed to be doing. Make sure I don’t start falling off, make sure I’m in the gym, working out. All that.”

Amica has begun the final chapter of his West Genesee career. Once again, the expectations are high.

“I want to win again,” Amica said. “But we just got to take it one step at a time, but it feels exciting.”

