Jessica Cook: Athlete of the Week

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Jessica Cook’s love for basketball started back shortly after she could walk. It was easy since she towered over kids her age. 

“Everyone was like how do I guard her? I just grew faster than everyone else.” 

Jessica Cook, Byrne Dairy and Deli Athlete of the Week

Cook loved the game and being part of the team. 

It wasn’t until high school though that Jessica realized she was good enough to make a future out of it. 

“10th grade was when I became really serious about it. I became a much better and more determined player.” 

Jessica Cook

It wasn’t long before colleges were knocking on her door. She received 10 offers to play college ball, but when it came time to make a decision it was easy. 

For Jessica Cook it was the University of Toledo. 

“I chose University of Toledo for a lot of different reasons. The coaches were awesome and I got to sit down with the players and I love the dynamic.” 

Jessica Cook

Next fall Jessica will begin a new chapter, but what she’ll always take with her are the memories she had while playing at Cicero North Syracuse high school. 

“I love C-NS. It’s such a big school so we were together all the time. I’m going to miss that the most I think.” 

Jessica Cook, Byrne Dairy and Deli Athlete of the Week

The Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week is designed to honor Section III varsity members who embody the true meaning of student-athlete.

The award recognizes more than just athletic ability, it recognizes a student-athlete who thrives in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the community.

Athletes can be nominated by a coach, athletic director or teacher. Please send your nominations to Sports@LocalSYR.com.

