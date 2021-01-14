Jessica Cook: Athlete of the Week

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Jessica Cook’s love for basketball started back shortly after she could walk. It was easy since she towered over kids her age.

“Everyone was like how do I guard her? I just grew faster than everyone else.” Jessica Cook, Byrne Dairy and Deli Athlete of the Week

Cook loved the game and being part of the team.

It wasn’t until high school though that Jessica realized she was good enough to make a future out of it.

“10th grade was when I became really serious about it. I became a much better and more determined player.” Jessica Cook

It wasn’t long before colleges were knocking on her door. She received 10 offers to play college ball, but when it came time to make a decision it was easy.

For Jessica Cook it was the University of Toledo.

“I chose University of Toledo for a lot of different reasons. The coaches were awesome and I got to sit down with the players and I love the dynamic.” Jessica Cook

Next fall Jessica will begin a new chapter, but what she’ll always take with her are the memories she had while playing at Cicero North Syracuse high school.