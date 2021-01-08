Lexie Roe: Athlete of the Week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lexie Roe can walk the walk and talk the talk when it comes to the game of basketball.

Roe said, “Just being in the gym and getting to practice and shooting, it just takes all of my stress away.”

The senior guard has been around the game her whole life.

“My dad has always wanted us to play basketball and my brother and I happened to fall in love with it,” Roe said.

Roe’s dad, Matt Roe, was as shooting guard at Syracuse.

“There has always been like pressure because of my dad’s name,” Roe said. “I mean, everyone here knows who he is, but I’ve always just tried to follow my own path.”

The sharp shooter averaged 21 points and nearly five rebounds her junior year at Fayetteville-Manlius.

Roe said, “It became a lot more serious for me and I thank my AAU coaches for that and my high school coaches. They’ve always pushed me and saw something in me and helped me see that in myself even when I didn’t.”

All of that blood, sweat, and tears paid off. Roe’s dream of playing college ball at the Division I level came true.

“It was such a relieving feeling that all the stress of recruitment for the past three years was just finally over,” Roe said.

Roe will be taking her talents right down the road ato Niagara.

“It just has everything I’m looking for and I’m so excited to get on campus,” Roe said.

But the work is far from over.

“I want to make an immediate impact on my team,” Roe said. “I want to be able to play all four years and say I had a great college career.”

Roe says she is undecided on her major in college, but she’s interested in sports broadcasting, medicine, and law.