Lexie Roe: Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the Week
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lexie Roe can walk the walk and talk the talk when it comes to the game of basketball.

Roe said, “Just being in the gym and getting to practice and shooting, it just takes all of my stress away.”

The senior guard has been around the game her whole life.

“My dad has always wanted us to play basketball and my brother and I happened to fall in love with it,” Roe said.

Roe’s dad, Matt Roe, was as shooting guard at Syracuse.

“There has always been like pressure because of my dad’s name,” Roe said. “I mean, everyone here knows who he is, but I’ve always just tried to follow my own path.”

The sharp shooter averaged 21 points and nearly five rebounds her junior year at Fayetteville-Manlius.

Roe said, “It became a lot more serious for me and I thank my AAU coaches for that and my high school coaches. They’ve always pushed me and saw something in me and helped me see that in myself even when I didn’t.”

All of that blood, sweat, and tears paid off. Roe’s dream of playing college ball at the Division I level came true.

“It was such a relieving feeling that all the stress of recruitment for the past three years was just finally over,” Roe said.

Roe will be taking her talents right down the road ato Niagara.

“It just has everything I’m looking for and I’m so excited to get on campus,” Roe said.

But the work is far from over.

“I want to make an immediate impact on my team,” Roe said. “I want to be able to play all four years and say I had a great college career.”

Roe says she is undecided on her major in college, but she’s interested in sports broadcasting, medicine, and law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

The Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week is designed to honor Section III varsity members who embody the true meaning of student-athlete.

The award recognizes more than just athletic ability, it recognizes a student-athlete who thrives in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the community.

Athletes can be nominated by a coach, athletic director or teacher. Please send your nominations to Sports@LocalSYR.com.

Stay Connected