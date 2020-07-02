Where are they now?: Anna Ross

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Passing the ball came easy to former Westhill star Anna Ross on the basketball court.

“I love getting assists, I love giving up something for something bigger,” said Ross.

It’s been more than two years since Anna Ross last dished one of her program leading 491 assists for the Penn women’s basketball team. She is now going to Tufts University hoping to assist patients as an occupational therapist.

“It’s so evident now that health care professionals – thank you to everyone – That’s really what they’re about. It’s really a different kind of team and giving up yourself,” said Ross.

Ross started all 120 games of her career at Penn. She leaves as the leader in career assists, but also has the most assists in a season with 151 in her senior season. She was named second team All-Ivy twice and helped the Quakers win the Ivy League tournament championship in 2017. Penn made the NCAA tournament twice while Anna was in uniform.

One of her biggest shots in her career came in the final seconds in a 79-77 win over Villanova on January 17, 2018 giving Penn its first win against the Wildcats since 2001. The Quakers would later win the Big 5 title that year, a yearly competition between the La Salle, Penn, Temple, Villanova and St. Joe’s.

“So much history in Philly. It’s an honor to be a part of that city rivalry,” said Ross.

But before she was a star in Philadelphia, it was at Westhill where she first learned to improve her game. Ross was a five-year starter for the Warriors.

“From coach Sue I learned how to take constructive criticism,” said Ross.

“Coming from Anna that means a lot. Anna was the type of kid just very quiet so she led by example but made an immediate impact in high school,” said Sue Ludwig, Westhill girls basketball coach. “She just commanded a lot of respect by how hard she worked and every kid looked up to that.”

“I couldn’t speak of where I am now, and where I was at that college level or where I am now without talking about my experience with coach Sue at Westhill,” says Ross. “She really pushed me. She was on me, she tried to get the best out of me every day.”

Former @WCSDAthletics star Anna Ross tries to remind herself there is always another level to reach whether on the court or not. More from the recent Penn grad at 6 in our latest @ByrneDairyDeli @NewsChannel9 Athlete of the Week Where are they now? pic.twitter.com/jTaG1eikrq — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) July 2, 2020

Ross is in a three-year doctorate program at Tufts and hopes to use her lessons in basketball in the classroom.

“Hopefully I can push through with grad school just the same,” said Ross.

“I always tell my kids today, you know a lot of kids want the glory without the grind. Anna’s a grinder. So, grinders never fall short,” said Ross.