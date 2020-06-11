Where are they now?: Anthony Angello

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On February 18, 2020, Anthony Angello played in his fifth NHL game and got to check off a big career milestone.

“Something I’ll remember for the rest of my life, it’s a dream come true to say the least,” said Angello.

The Pittsburgh Penguins faced off against the Toronto Maple Leafs and with a 2:57 to play in the first period, he scored his first goal. After being called up from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the first time in his career, from January 31st to March 3rd Angello played in eight NHL games. But getting a taste of that level just made him hungrier.

“Okay I scored, now I want to be there full time I want to make myself a stable in this organization. I want to make sure I can have a positive impact and be a regular in that lineup and then obviously the end goal to be winning a Stanley Cup,” said Angello.

Angello and the Penguins could raise Lord Stanley this season when play resumes, most likely in late July, so his work to stay ready continues. But that work has looked a little different the last few months.

“We gave my hockey net to our neighbors they have young kids and they were shooting on it and I was like I’m going to need to borrow this so I can get outside and shoot some pucks,” said Angello.

When the puck drops again, Angello won’t be the only Central New Yorker on the ice. One of his biggest influences is his fellow 2014 draftee Alex Tuch from Baldwinsville.

“It’s cool because Alex and I push each other in the gym because him and I are always trying to one up each other,” said Angello. “Somebody does 19 pull ups, the other ones trying to do 20 somebody runs a 300 in 52 seconds the other ones trying to get below 50 and it’s just a constant battle.”

Whether its Angello in Pittsburgh, Tuch in Las Vegas, or Cicero’s Joel Farabee in Philadelphia, CNY is well represented in the NHL. But even more players are on the way like Thomas Harley being drafted by Dallas in 2019 and Alex’s younger brother Luke, is an NHL Draft hopeful this year.

“We’re all basically similar in age to come out together and do well I think it’s good for the hockey community and good for central New York,” said Angello.

The NHL has a plan to return to the ice with a 24-team playoff, opening formal training camps on July 10th. The season will start when the NHL moves to its own Phase 4. The Penguins will take on the Montreal Canadiens in a best-of-five series when the season resumes.