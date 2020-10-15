Where are they now?: Ashlynn Palmitesso

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Ashlynn Palmitesso was the second Fulton girls basketball player to score 1,000 points. She then became the seventh player to do the same at RIT and now sits ninth all-time with 1,063 points.

After graduating from RIT in 2017, Palmitesso said goodbye to three point jumpers and headed to Colorado to start using her biomedical engineering degree. In August of 2018, she made another switch, moving to Wyoming on a cattle ranch where she found another way to stay active.

“I still have that competition in my blood and I always wanted to live that cowboy ranching lifestyle so I picked up a hobby that follows suit with that and that’s team roping,’ said Palmitesso.

What is team roping? On horseback, Ashlynn and a partner work together to rope a steer in a roping arena. The steer is let go out of a shoot and as a header, Ashlynn ropes the head of the steer so her partner can rope the heels. She had her first competition this fall and continues to train with her husband, Eli Eastman a Wyoming native, in their own recently built roping arena.

“I’m currently training with my husband that’s why we built a roping arena and its very similar to basketball, you have to put in that time, you have to put in the effort. You have to want to get better to get better,” said Palmitesso.

And that’s what she’s doing, putting in the necessary work to improve in more ways than one.

“You work on your swing, your loop, you just getting down the mechanics so that it becomes routine to you,” said Palmitesso. “Some of these horses become patterned they come to expect that you’re gonna turn off. Well you have to correct them so that they’re not turning off and doing something ahead of the step that you want. So you’re constantly working on yourself, but you’re constantly working on your horse too.”

Roping is usually done in the summer in Wyoming and Ashlynn says it can be highly competitive. She is hoping by the time next year rolls around, she and her husband can keep doing this together.

“I want to be able to travel with him. We enjoy it, it’s our hobby. Just something we can share and enjoy together,” said Palmitesso.