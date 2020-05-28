Where are they now?: Bryce Mills

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – From the time he started doing martial arts as a 5-year-old, Liverpool senior Bryce Mills could not have seen this coming. But he may have had a hint, even before he turned 10-years-old.

“At the age of I’d say eight years old, nine years old, I always thought you know what maybe I can fight,” said Mills.

Ten years later, the 18-year-old is now Bryce “The Golden Boy” Mills and is proving that he can, now seeking a career in boxing for a more lucrative career.

“Team Andrello is the best team in the world. And I’ve said that since day one. I have the best coaches the best training partners. Then once in a while I go down to the westside, Ray Rinaldis and I’ll spar down there with some great boxers, said MIlls. “That just gave me the confidence that I can put anything I put my heart to.”

Mills got two professional kickboxing fights under his belt, going 2-0, before deciding to make the switch. His family is fully behind the soon to be Liverpool graduate that will take classes at OCC in the fall.

“It’s not the traditional way that we saw things going down but you have one shot take it,” said Steve Mills, Bryce’s father. “I think my wife and I and my daughter we just support him in whatever decision they (Team Andrello) make and whatever path he takes.”

Bryce’s path now has his pro boxing debut in front of him. He will make his professional debut in a match promoted by Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductee Christy Martin in St. Augustine, Florida on July 11th.

“Me and my team we prepare for anybody. Whoever it is I don’t care I’m ready to fight so come July 11th I’m ready step in the ring and get the job done,” said Bryce.

Bryce, who turns 19 in late July, is training for his fight in Florida to take advantage of less restrictions due to COVID-19. The rest of the school year is online, so he gets more time to work on his craft.

“I can train all day, do my school work for a couple hours each day and then just train,” said Mills.

“It’s tough when you don’t have someone there right in front of you saying jab ok 1-2. They’re holding pads, they’re doing this for you. They motivate you. You got to motivate yourself. It becomes tough at times, but it’s all self-accountability. This is what makes some and breaks others.”

With Team Andrello, Bryce has proven himself in the ring going 15-1 in amateur fights. But his pro record is not the only way he will judge his career.

@LCSDAthletics senior Bryce Mills is set to make his pro boxing debut this summer. He couldn't do any of it without his parents. Check out our latest @ByrneDairyDeli @NewsChannel9 Athlete of the Week Where are they now? coming up at 6pm #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/dcwb4aBjUp — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) May 28, 2020

“Success to me is just being the best I can be. Whether that means being the WBC champion or just winning ten fights and then calling it a career. Success to me is just being the best I can be knowing that I gave my all to this sport and to this craft. And i made my family and my team proud.”

This fight in July will of course be very different from some of Bryce’s fights in the past.

“One of the most exciting parts is seeing the support that he gets from the friends and family. I mean it’s nothing for him in Syracuse to sell 300 tickets to an event,” said Steve.

Only immediate family will be allowed inside the venue, but it will be available online. For anyone wishing to pay for the fight, head to qcbroadcasting.com, and use the coupon code MILLS. The fight costs $14.95 to watch and begins at 6pm.