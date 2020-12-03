Where Are They Now?: Danielle Rauch

(WSYR-TV) — The all-time leading scorer in the history of Bishop Ludden’s girls basketball team is now a junior in college.

Danielle Rauch is entering her third season at Michigan, looking to help the Wolverines get their first-ever Big Ten title.

“We were preparing to go to the NCAA tournament and like that, it was gone,” Rauch said.

In a blink of an eye, Rauch saw her season come to an end last March. Instead of dwelling on it, Rauch did whatever she could to stay ready back home here in Syracuse.

Getting out on a track outside, or just running around my neighborhood. I was doing ball handling in my basement. Just like random things like that, jump roping. Just trying to use what I had available. Danielle Rauch

Rauch sits atop the record books at Bishop Ludden with over 1,800 career points. In her junior season at Michigan, the former Gaelic Knight is hoping now is her time to shine.

“Coming into the Big Ten, every single person, on every single team, was also the best from where they came from. Just really trying to figure out what I can do to separate myself,” Rauch said.

Last season, Rauch appeared in 24 games for the Wolverines, helping them to a 21 and 11 record.

“Working as hard as I can has definitely just been the staple of my time here,” Rauch said. “I am not the biggest, the strongest, the fastest, but I am going to outwork you. I am going to get on the floor somehow, someway.”

Her hard work has already started to pay off. She has played 44 minutes in the first two games this season.

Just like trying to be a winner. Coaches want players that want to win in everything that they do. That is something that I really pride myself on. Just whatever I can do, to do my part, to help us win that Big Ten championship. Danielle Rauch

Rauch and the rest of the Wolverines will look to improve to 3 and 0 on Thursday night against Notre Dame. You can watch it live on the ACC Network beginning at 6 p.mm.