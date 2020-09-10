Where are they now?: Dom Madonna

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the first time in nearly a year, Dom Madonna got to step back in the crease this summer. The Liverpool and Syracuse alum suited up for the Boston Cannons in the Major League Lacrosse week long tournament in July. Madonna started one game for the Cannons against the Denver Outlaws earning the win 10-8 with 16 saves. The Cannons then won the championship over the Outlaws 13-10.

“I felt like a little kid again, getting to play with your friends. Getting to play against people you competed against for years. It was a good time. Especially getting a chance to win a ring,” said Madonna.

Madonna was on the Cannons roster in 2019, but not active to play.

“You know it was good for me to be able to take a step back and see the things that are important to me. What things I like to do outside of lacrosse,” said Madonna.

But he didn’t leave the game completely. He’s been spending the offseason close to home coaching at Le Moyne.

“Coach (Dan) Sheehan’s great. He does a great job showing the ropes and how to run a team and how to run an organization like they have. It’s been a great learning opportunity for me,” said Madonna.

While with the Dolphins, Dom is getting his MBA. When he graduates, he hopes to get back into a passion project he helped create when he was at Syracuse, the real rep pro with X-Factor Lacrosse. The Real Rep Pro is a device to help faceoff specialists train by themselves but he wants it to grow even more.

“Where I would want it to go down the road is to be able to make more specialized lacrosse equipment. Whether it be gear or training equipment because lacrosse is a very unique sport,” said Madonna. “Trying to narrow down the needs on those specialty positions was something that I would like to see the company go in the future. But I guess you know, only time will tell.”

Madonna created the Real Rep Pro with fellow SU Alums Ben Williams and Joe Dimarco. Production is on hold now due to COVID 19, but Madonna says roughly 300 devices were sold over 2 years and schools like Syracuse, Duke, Ohio State as well as Le Moyne and OCC have used the device.