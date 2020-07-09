Where are they now?: Hannah Powers

(SKANEATELES, N.Y. ) – For former Skaneateles lacrosse star Hannah Powers, there is nothing like being on the field.

“Oh my God I miss it so much, everyday,” said Powers.

And there is a lot to miss. Powers graduated from Skaneateles in 2015 and headed off to Loyola. She had quite an adjustment period at first realizing on day one that this is a different level.

“Everyone was so fast and so strong,” said Powers. “I was just looking at everybody, these girls are serious athletes. They can run, they can lift. And I better start moving faster.”

But she adjusted becoming the Patriot League Rookie of the Year in 2016. She was then named conference Attacker of the Year as a junior. Powers was a three-time All-Patriot League First Team Selection and was on the second team her freshman year. And as a senior she was named a IWLCA third team All-American.

“I thought I was pretty good at adapting to different teams, different players you’re playing alongside with and just accepting your role on the team,” said Powers.

Her role was simple, score points and a lot them. In the final game of her career against fellow Skaneateles alum Kyla Sears and Princeton in the NCAA tournament Powers became Loyola’s all- time points leader with 317 points(187 goals, 130 assists).

“I had no idea and we used to have this amazing media person that worked with us, her name was Amanda and I remember she would come up to me and be like you’re not that far away,” she laughed.

“That says a lot about the players that are around you. You can’t get that point if you’re not on a good team so its really about the people around you,” said Powers.

But it all started in Skaneateles. Hannah is proud to be one of the Lakers and so many Central New Yorkers who had success in Section III and continued at the next level.

“It’s really cool how successful athletes are that come out of this area and to kinda follow them along, you see them every so often. Whether its on the field or you see their name somewhere and its yeah I played against them, I know who they are,” said Powers. “I think it just speaks to their area.”

So what would she say if she could go back to that young high school junior that committed to Loyola back in 2014.

“I would say it’s a marathon, not a sprint. You got to manage the highs and manage the lows and everything will be alright,” said Powers.

Powers now works for a financial company in Baltimore but still coaches youth soccer in her free time. She also is hoping to be selected to Women’s Professional Lacrosse League when the season resumes next year and was set to do some analyst work for the Patriot League Network before the pandemic hit.