Where are they now?: Jimmy Boeheim

(WSYR-TV) — For the last three years, Cornell senior Jimmy Boeheim has carved his own path on the basketball hardwood.

The last three years I couldn’t of asked for much more. They were my only offer by the end of my senior year… grateful to the whole staff and program for taking a chance on me and really just believing in me from day one. Jimmy Boeheim

At Cornell, Jimmy has taken his game to the next level. As a junior, he ranked eighth in the Ivy League in scoring at nearly 17 points a game. This summer, not a day went by when he wasn’t working on his game in the family gym.

“It’s really just been some one on one with Eric Devendorf this summer and Buddy,” said Jimmy. “Those were fun, getting the competitive nature out of us. You know at the same time I miss being on the team and being out there.”

And just maybe, the next time we see Jimmy Boeheim out there, it could be playing alongside his brother Buddy and his dad.

Syracuse basketball is my childhood. I still got the flag back here. It has been up there all my years, no matter what. So, I mean, I guess we will see. A lot of time here. A lot of decisions to be made. Jimmy Boeheim

For Jimmy, he’s not ready to give up his love for the game just yet.

“You know, wherever I finish up college, whatever happens next year; not really sure there yet,” said Jimmy. “I do want to keep playing. Whether it is here or overseas, you know whatever happens I definitely want to give that a shot.”

Jimmy has already left his mark, no matter where that next shot comes from. He is enrolled in the Business School at Cornell as well as the School of Agriculture and Life Sciences. He is set to complete his degree in May.