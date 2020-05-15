Where are they now?: Latavius Murray

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – There is no doubt this NFL offseason has been unique. But the challenge of it has former Onondaga Central Tiger Latavius Murray looking forward to the upcoming season whenever that may be.

“I think everybody had to approach this offseason differently so I’m excited to see what that outcome looks like,” said Murray.

Murray was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2013 by the Oakland Raiders. Since then he has played for the Minnesota Vikings and signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

It was with the Vikings, that Murray reached the NFC Championship game before falling to Philadelphia 38-7. Because of that experience he realized he needed to put the focus of the rest of his career on one thing, a Super Bowl.

“Any season short of that now, knowing what I know and feeling how I felt. Any season short of that, winning a Super Bowl, is a fail to me,” said Murray. “It’s about holding up that trophy at the end of the season and waiting on my ring to come.”

Athletically, that’s all Latavius wants, but off the field is different. He has his fiancé, is a father and has completed his coursework for his MBA from Syracuse. He wants to official walk across the stage next spring when hopefully Syracuse will have an in-person graduation ceremony. But overall, during this sports hiatus he’s had time to reflect on where he is in the game of life.

“I’ve been very fortunate I’ve been blessed. I’m in a 1% and I would never take that for granted,” said Murray.

That’s why whenever Murray returns to Syracuse and his old Nedrow roots he wants to inspire the future generations to dream big. He wants them to aspire to do great things like other Central New York athletes who have, like Breanna Stewart and Patrick Corbin.

“They see someone from where they’re from go out and make that happen, they believe they can do it and that’s what it’s about. And then when you even further, come back and tell them yourself first hand that you can do it. Now their mindset is exactly where it should be. That they can do anything in the world,” said Murray.