Where are they now?: Lindsay May

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Back on March 1st, former Auburn golfer Lindsay May put together her best college performance finishing tied for 14th at the Florida State Match Up, just two strokes out of a top 10 finish. Less than two weeks later, her sophomore year was over.

“It’s been crazy. I mean I left school in the middle of March and we were actually in a tournament in Arizona and we flew right from there, from our practice round, and I flew right to New York and just kinda been here since,” said Lindsay May.

“I really kinda kicked it up a notch with my practice and honing some different parts of my game I really needed more work on and then quarantine hit, yeah it was a bummer.”

Lindsay has been able to practice her golf game at home in her backyard

While she is back home in Auburn, Lindsay won’t have too much trouble keeping those skills sharp. When she can, she plays at Skaneateles Country Club. But when she can’t, she has a simulated golf course in her backyard with sand traps, and several different greens.

“I’ve been really fortunate to have this, most kids don’t have the opportunity to have something like this in their backyards so I mean it’s perfect for social distancing, I don’t really have to worry about it,” said May.

Hardware hasn’t been a problem for May throughout her golf career. She’s won several USGA events and is a three-time state golf champion in high school. She is still the only three-time champion in NYSPHSAA history. Lindsay won her first of three straight championships as a 7th grader and that proved to herself, she could be really good.

“Feels so long ago now that I think about it, I’m almost a junior in college,” said May. “I’ve just learned a lot about myself and about my game since then. And I’ve carried that through to college golf.”

Lindsay has been sinking putts since she was three years old, but now doing it at the collegiate level she’s found a new love for the sport.

“Just the competition, being around my teammates, being around the coaches – just enjoy it while you have it because you never know when you won’t,” said May.

But Lindsay does know when it will end. While originally a dream to turn professional and attempt to join the LPGA tour, her senior year will be her final in competition.

“Your mind just kinda bounces around at the whole idea of going pro. One of my assistant coaches at Clemson, Heather (Bowie Young), she played on tour for 17 years obviously she’s a great influence and a role model but I see myself going more into the real world when I finish,” said May.

“I kinda want to start a new part of my life working for my dad’s business and going from there.”

Her father, Mike, is the President of Johnston, a Wholesale Distributor, in Auburn.

On Wednesday July 28th, the ACC announced that the fall competition for conference golf teams has been cancelled. Lindsay was set to return to Clemson in mid-August but now is uncertain. Clemson is beginning classes online on August 19th before planning to return to in-person instruction on September 21st.