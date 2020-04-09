Where are they now?: Luke Sutherland

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Former West Genesee Wildcat Luke Sutherland has decided on Wednesday that he would transfer after one year at Siena, but he is looking to the future with a lot of optimism.

“The positives that I see in the future its super exciting,” said Sutherland.

He will always look back at his time with Siena positively.

“It was a dream know what I mean. Growing up especially from this area I knew I wanted to play basketball at the highest level and I got to do that,” said Sutherland. “Siena is a big part of me and it always will be its just right now I think there’s other options that I need to explore.”

His teammates and coach understood the decision as well.

“They all know I wish nothing but the best for all of them and obviously they wish nothing but the best for me,” said Sutherland.

The West Genesee star appeared in just seven games this year but the experiences he had will help him for the next time he steps on the court.

“I know exactly what I need to work on. I know exactly what’s expected. And I know exactly what I got to do to make sure come tip whenever that be this year or the next year, that I’m ready. I’m Ready to go and I worked on my game and I’m confident and that my work in the offseason and what I know its gonna make me the best basketball player that I been in my life hopefully. And that’s the goal just to continue to get better every single day and make those strides as frequent as possible,” said Sutherland.

Of course, this time of year is a little different. No recruits or transfers can make any campus visits or have face to face conversations until May 31 as the NCAA has extended its ‘dead period’ in the recruiting process because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sutherland will have to be creative in his search.

“There’s still a lot of stuff that you can do form home. You can look into each program you can look into the school. Luckily in this day and age you can get a good idea of what you’re going into before you’re actually there. So, there’s a lot of tools that can help you prepare so it’s just making sure I’m using those effectively in the process. Just every school that reaches out, just making sure that I’m doing my research on it,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland has already heard from several schools. He’s just looking for the best fit and with the trust of his family and former coaches, he thinks he will find just that.

“Luckily my parents are super supportive. I have a good supporting cast around me to my parents, Coach Kent at West Genesee and coach Jay David of the Jayhawks with my AAU program. So the people behind me luckily are super supportive and at the end of the day as much as they have an influence on me, they know that at the end of the day that if I’m happy they’re happy so that’s really nice knowing.”

From a Wildcat to a Saint to whatever comes next Sutherland just knows the work is far from over.

“Nothing’s promised it’s a business so you got to make sure you’re putting in the work every single day to solidify your spot and what you want to do and what your dreams(are). And you got to make sure you’re working for every single day,” said Sutherland.