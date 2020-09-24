Where are they now?: Tessa Devereaux

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) – Soccer was a big part of Tessa Devereaux’s life growing up.

“I think back on Thursday night games and Friday night games with my teammates, in the locker room or going on road trips on the weekends,” said Tessa Devereaux. “Those parts I really do miss and wish I could relive at times.”

There are plenty of moments for the former Jamesville-DeWitt and Stony Brook star to remember. Devereaux is the all-time leader in points in Red Rams history with 103 goals and 42 assists. With the Seawolves, she was an all-conference player twice being named to the first team in her junior season.

It wasn’t easy to say goodbye to her soccer career, but Devereaux’s future was heading in a different direction.

“When I played my last game my senior year I was like this is it,” said Devereaux, who is tied for fourth in career assists at Stony Brook with 18. “I need to shift gears and figure out what’s next and that was law school.”

After graduation, Devereaux next went to the Maryland School of Law. After a summer internship at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General she was hired in 2019 as an associate counsel.

“What we do is we fight Medicare and Medicaid fraud and abuse so we go after providers or hospitals or any type of healthcare entity that is defrauding healthcare and Medicaid,” said Devereaux.

Originally, she wanted to be a pediatrician and headed to Stony Brook with that in mind.

“When first started at stony brook I began my majoring in pre-med,” said Devereaux. “During one of my classes at stony brook one of the legal counsels for the hospital came in. They did a presentation on pretty much what their job entails as legal counsel for stony brook university hospital and I kinda just had an epiphany at that point. This is what I want to do.”

Tessa never expected to be in this position but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love my job so far,” said Devereaux. “It’s been a learning curve to say the least. But it has been so rewarding finally reaping the benefits of not only my undergrad studies but also three years of law school which were extremely challenging. Now that I’m kind of starting to get my feet under me more it’s been a pleasure. it’s been awesome.”