Baseball Hall of Fame cancels Classic Weekend

by: Johan Sheridan

Fans watch the Hall Of Fame Classic baseball game Saturday, May 23, 2015, at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown. (AP Photo/Steve Jacobs)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All 2020 Hall of Fame Classic Weekend events are cancelled, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Monday.

Cancelled events for the weekend of May 23 include the annual legends game, the Night at the Museum program, and BASE Race charity runs.

The Baseball Hall of Fame says ticketholders will receive refunds.

The Hall of Fame itself is already closed, remaining so indefinitely.

The Hall of Fame Classic is a seven-inning legends game with Hall of Famers and former major leaguers, a Cooperstown tradition that kicks off the summer season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and government officials, large gatherings like the Hall of Fame Classic represent an opportunity for COVID-19 to spread.

