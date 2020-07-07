Baseball Hall of Fame receives federal funding for ‘Safe at Home’

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is set to receive almost $300,000 in federal funding in support of “Safe at Home” virtual programming.

The plan includes 16 baseball-themed curriculum units in mathematics, American history, fine arts and science.

The funds also support the expansion of the Hall’s digital collection, including oral histories and museum artifacts.

