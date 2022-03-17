ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are making big moves this week, and the latest is the release of wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Beasley, a sometimes controversial figure within the Bills, spent three seasons with the team after seven with the Dallas Cowboys. A few weeks back, the 32-year-old was given permission to seek a trade.

With Beasley gone, the Bills save $6.1 million.

In the 2020 season, Beasley had 967 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. The following season wasn’t as fruitful, with 693 yards and one touchdown.

This release follows the departures of Daryl Williams, A.J. Klein, Jon Feliciano and Harrison Phillips, the latter of whom is now with the Minnesota Vikings. Those first three were cut by the team, but Phillips left as a free agent.

Some of the Bills’ new additions include tight end O.J. Howard, who signed a one-year deal with the team, and two-time Super Bowl winner Von Miller. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Miller’s 6-year deal is worth $120 million.