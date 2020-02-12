Closings
Corey LaJoie looks to step into dad & grandfather’s racing shoes

Big Race - Daytona

by: Dan Lucas

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Racing is literally in Corey LaJoie’s blood as his grandfather is a New England racing legend.

His father, Randy LaJoie won two Xfinity Series titles. Now LaJoie hopes to leave his mark on the sport entering his fourth full-time season on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

In last year’s Daytona 500, LaJoie worked his way through a harrowing, crash-filled final 10 laps to finish in the top 20.

