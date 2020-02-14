DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly share word from NASCAR officials that increased security for President Trump’s visit on Sunday could create significant delays at the track.
Fans told to arrive early for Daytona 500, increased security for President’s visit
