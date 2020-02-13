NASCAR insider breaks down Logano-Keselowski spat, Johnson’s final Daytona 500

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — The race week drama at Daytona International Speedway has focused on a crash between teammates.
On Thursday’s Countdown to Daytona, NASCAR insider Holly Cain joined hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly to discuss the relationship between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski following their collision at the Clash.
Cain also discussed Jimmie Johnson’s competitive nature as the NASCAR legend enters his final Daytona 500.
Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway!
