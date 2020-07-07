Boeheim’s Army takes court today in TBT

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WSYR-TV) — Boeheim’s Army tips off on Tuesday against the Men of Macke.
The two talented alumni teams tangle in the Round of 16 matchup.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s matchups are being played at a central location, instead of individual spots around the country. Boeheim’s Army was originally scheduled to play at the SRC Arena on Onondaga Community College’s campus.
TBT organizers made the decision to move the tournament to Columbus Ohio and televise all 23 games.
You can watch Boeheim’s Army today at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
