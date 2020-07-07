Boeheim’s Army takes court today in TBT

SYRACUSE, NY – FEBRUARY 16: Syracuse fans distract Center Roy Hibbert #55 of the Georgetown Hoyas looks on as he shoots two foul shots during the game between the Georgetown University Hoyas and the Syracuse University Orange at the Carrier Dome February 16, 2008 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Marc Squire/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WSYR-TV) — Boeheim’s Army tips off on Tuesday against the Men of Macke.

The two talented alumni teams tangle in the Round of 16 matchup.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s matchups are being played at a central location, instead of individual spots around the country. Boeheim’s Army was originally scheduled to play at the SRC Arena on Onondaga Community College’s campus.

TBT organizers made the decision to move the tournament to Columbus Ohio and televise all 23 games.

You can watch Boeheim’s Army today at 4 p.m. on ESPN.