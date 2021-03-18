4 Notable Quotes: Brandon Beane

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills General Manager Brandon Beane held a Zoom press conference with the media on Thursday. Beane talked about several topics including Josh Allen’s contract status, the addition of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the re-signing Matt Milano and more.

On Josh Allen contract status:



Brandon Beane: (Jokingly) He said he was going to give us a nice hometown discount and hopefully will get it done. In all seriousness, we’ll talk to Josh and his people probably later in the spring. We’ll get through the draft so we can just focus on that. That’s obviously a big financial commitment that you have to make that will probably be sometime in May through the summer.



On the strategy of bringing back their own players before they hit free agency:



BB: Very appreciative of our guys throughout the process. It’s a tough time for them. They’re trying to make a family decision, sometimes it’s their first payday or maybe their second. The guys that we were able to retain, we had a great open dialogue throughout the process whether it was me talking to them, their agent, sometimes Sean, sometimes a position coach, and what it looks like coming back here. Sometimes guys leave and we support that as well. That’s the best decision for them and their family. It’s exciting to get the guys back that we did. As we said a couple of months ago, we knew we would lose some but to be able to get the guys back Matt(Milano), Daryl (Williams), (Jon) Feliciano, and many of the other guys.

On Mitchell Trubisky signing:

BB: He was drafted number 2 overall. Physically he’s very talented, athletically he can do some of the same things that Josh can do with the RPO‘s that Brian Daboll uses in the system. I don’t know all of what went on in Chicago good bad but he started 50 games and he won 29. I think the label sometimes has been put on Mitchell from afar that maybe he doesn’t deserve. This is a reset for him and we don’t expect him to be here long-term. This probably was not in his plans when he was drafted where he was but we hope it’s a great reset for him.



On Matt Milano coming back:



BB: All along we had hoped to get Matt back. Quite candidly, if we didn’t have the pandemic and the lowering of the cap and the uncertainty of where everything would be I think we would’ve got Matt extended last year when we did Dion and Tre’Davious but things were getting tight. We had an honest dialogue with Matt in August, that we wouldn’t do it then but that we would try like hell this spring to get it done.