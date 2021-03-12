4 Notable Quotes: Matt Milano

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Matt Milano says he wants to finish what he started 4 years ago when he was drafted by the Bills. The linebacker was set to become a free agent next week but opted to sign a 4-year deal do stay in Buffalo. Milano spoke to the media on Friday via zoom.

Q: How much did culture play a part in staying in Buffalo?

Matt Milano: I just told my agent I love Buffalo and I want to be in Buffalo. I love what they’ve got going on there and see if we can make something happen. I think that’s what we did and it was a fair deal for both sides. The culture that’s brewing there right now is unreal. We got a little taste of it last year and in the past four years but it’s cool man it’s something I want to be a part of, something I want to continue on for the next four years.



Q: What were the reactions you got from teammates when they found out you were staying with the Bills?



MM: They were hyped. I had Tre’Davious(White) FaceTime me, Dion(Dawkins), Micah(Hyde), everybody shouted out to me it was awesome man. Just that alone shows you how the culture is crazy there. I feel like you don’t see that everywhere else guys kind of congratulating you when good things happen so it’s awesome to see that and I’m happy to be a part of it.



Q: You’re part of the original building blocks from 2017. How much of a factor was it to come back and see this through after making the AFC Championship game?



MM: We kind of started it out when Sean(McDermott) first got here and I think Micah kind of mentioned it in his interviews as well, I just want to see it through the finish line. I’m not guaranteeing anything but to see where we were last year and how close we came and to be on the other side of that somewhere else and see that happen again, I didn’t want that to happen.



Q: You get to continue to play along side Tremaine Edmunds. How much of a factor was that in your decision to stay?



MM: I feel like Tremaine and myself haven’t even reached our best ball yet. I feel like that’s still on its way. Tremaine is an outstanding player and me and him feed off of each other pretty well so having that relationship continue on for however many years were together definitely played into the factor a little bit. I am excited to get back to work with him and we’re expecting some big things this year.