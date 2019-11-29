4 Observations: Bills beat Cowboys 26-15

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen waves a towel motivating fans as he walks off the field with a turkey leg that was presented to him during a post game broadcast interview following their NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

1. Josh’s masterpiece

It was arguably the best game of his career and it came on the biggest stage, in Dallas on national TV. Josh Allen’s numbers don’t jump off the page(19-24, 231 yards, pass TD. rush TD) but he made all the right decisions and delivered every time the Bills needed a big play. Several times, Allen used the threat of his running ability to draw defenders to him and help create space for his receivers to get open down the field. The Bills QB did not have a turnover and has only thrown 2 interceptions in his last 8 games.

2. Beasley’s payback

During the week, Cole Beasley downplayed his return to Dallas but the truth came out following the win. The Bills wide receiver lit up his former team for 6 catches, 110 yards, and a touchdown. After the game, Cole admitted that this performance meant a lot. Beasley said he felt “disrespected” with how things ended in Dallas. Sunday was Beasley’s 3rd career 100+ yard game.

3. Ed’s Evolution

Expectations for Ed Oliver were super-sized when the season started but it took the rookie awhile to adjust to the NFL. The Bills defensive end was removed from the starting lineup several weeks ago and since then he’s played like a man possessed. Oliver, a Texas-native, celebrated his homecoming with a pair of sacks and forced a fumble. The defensive tackle has 4 sacks in the last 3 games and has provided a consistent pass rush.

4. Kicking issues

The Stephen Hauschka rollercoaster ride took another turn in Dallas. The Bills kicker missed a field goal, an extra point and banked in another field goal. Prior to Sunday, Hauschka had made his last 5 field goals and it looked as though he had gotten through his slump but the yips returned. Points can be tough to come by for the Bills so making field goals and extra points are essential. There was a lot to like following the win in Dallas but the kicking game is a concern, once again.