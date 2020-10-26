4 Observations: Bills beat Jets 18-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) -- The Buffalo Bills topped the winless New York Jets 18-10 on Sunday. Statistically, the Buffalo offense played well, with Josh Allen throwing for 307 yards and the Bills rushing for 126 yards on the ground, but for the first time this season, the Bills failed to find the end zone all game.

"I think we did a good job of moving the ball. The stats speak for themselves. We've got to find a way to get into the end zone, and that's on my part. Couple penalties pushed us back and put us in a bad position," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said after the game. "Shoutout to Tyler Bass for making those field goals and getting us the win. We'll take a good look at it.