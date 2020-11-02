4 Observations: Bills beat Patriots 24-21

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Finally, we saw the Bills get their running game going eight games into the season after struggling with that aspect of their offense all year.

Even though their passing game really took off the first four games of the season, when those big, explosive plays through the air cooled off, the running game wasn't there to help pick up the slack. Even against teams like the Titans who were giving up 166 rushing yards per game going into that matchup with the Bills, they couldn't take advantage of facing poor run defenses.