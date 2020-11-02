4 Observations: Bills beat Patriots 24-21

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills slipped past the Patriots on Sunday and improved to 6-2 on the season. New England has now lost 4 straight games for the first time since 2002. Here’s a look at some of the good and the bad from the Bills win:
- Bills feast behind Feliciano. The Bills has struggled to get the establish the run for most of the season but it was a different story against the Patriots. What changed? Starting guard Jon Feliciano made his season debut and it clearly made a difference. Feliciano brings a nastiness to the Bills offensive line and the rushing attack benefited. The Bills finished with 190 yards on the ground. Feliciano versatility paid dividends in his season debut, he started at left guard and moved to center when Mitch Morse left the game with a concussion.
- A.J. (De)Klein. It was another tough game for the Bills outside linebacker. Several times, Klein was unable to get off blocks, was out of position, or took a bad angle to the ball. During the 2nd quarter, Cam Newton hooked up with James White over the middle for what should have been a short gain but Klein was unable to make the tackle, it turned into a 28 yard pass and led to a Patriots field goal. In the 4th quarter, Klein ran right past Newton allowing him to score on 3rd and goal to tie the game at 21-21. The trade deadline is looming and I have to believe that the Bills will try to upgrade their linebacker unit.
- Passing attack blown away. The wind was a factor throughout the game but Josh Allen and company should have found a way to make more plays against a defense that’s average and was missing their best player, cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The Bills finished with just 154 yards and completed just 11 passes. Stefon Diggs had another nice game with 6 catches for 92 yards but he was the lone bright spot. There has to be some concerns surrounding John Brown’s knee. The Bills wide receiver is too talented to be so ineffective. After missing the Jets game last week, Brown managed just 1 catch and was only targeted twice. Rookie Gabriel Davis didn’t help the struggling air attack by dropping a pass in the endzone. The weather was an issue but they have to be better because the conditions aren’t getting any better in December.
- Patriots run is over. The Bills all but ended New England’s streak of 11 straight AFC East titles and officially replaced their nemesis as the best team in the division. This is the latest in the season that Buffalo has been in sole possession of 1st place in the division since 1996. The Bills improved to 4-0 against the division for the first time since 1991.
