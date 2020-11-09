4 Observations: Bills beat Seahawks 44-34

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills put together their best effort of the season and improved to 7-2 for the first time since 1993. Josh Allen and the offense jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter and never looked back, outplaying the Seahawks in all 3 phases.
- Bills measure up. The coaches and players hate the phrase “measuring stick game” but that’s exactly what this game was. The Bills came up short against the Chiefs and the Titans, who many consider two of the elite teams in the AFC. They needed a statement win and they dominated the Seahawks on Sunday. The Bills should be able to cruise to a division title but at some point, even if it’s phycological, they needed to prove to everyone and themselves that they could get into the ring and take down a heavyweight.
- Brown bounces back. When the season started John Brown was healthy and the Bills offense was playing at a different level. The wide receiver has been battling through a knee injury and only had 1 catch in the team’s last 4 games. That changed on Sunday and so did the effectiveness of the offense. Brown finished with a season-high 8 catches and 99 yards. Following the game, Dion Dawkins called Brown the “silent snipper”, Brown’s impact on the Bills offense is anything is very loud.
- Daboll’s master plan. Most people expected this to be a high scoring game and that played out—to the Bills advantage. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll deserves a ton of credit for his game plan. The Bills came out of the locker room, slammed their foot on the pedal and never let up. The Bills scored on their first 4 drives(TD, TD, FG, TD) and the only drive they didn’t score on in the first half was a missed field goal from 61-yards. No lead is safe with Russell Wilson on the other sideline, the Bills offense never got conservative and kept attacking and scored a season-high 44 points.
- Defense delivers big plays. It’s not very often that a defense gives up 34 points and it’s widely considered a great effort but that was the case in the win over the Seahawks. Much like the offense, the defense was aggressive and attacking, sacking Russell Wilson five times and he never looked comfortable. Linebacker A.J. Klein had two of the sacks, he also forced a fumble and recovered the ball. Klein has struggled for most of the season so this was a much needed performance from him. The Bills won the turnover battle 4-0. Tre’Davious White recovered a fumble and had an interception and Jordan Poyer added an interception.
