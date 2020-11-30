4 Observations: Bills win 27-17

ORCHARD PARK, M.Y. (WIVB) - Usually it's the third quarter that's been the quarter the Bills have struggled the most in this season but against the Chargers it was the fourth quarter.

With a 24-14 lead, the Bills started the fourth quarter with one of three straight turnovers. Devin Singletary fumbled, then their next drive Josh Allen fumbled and the following drive he threw an interception.