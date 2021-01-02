4 the Fans: Bills vs. Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-- The Bills fans who have held season tickets the longest are being notified directly that they can buy tickets tomorrow for the WildCard Game. Then they’ll have to come to the stadium a couple of days before the game to get a Covid test. They’ll have to pay $65 for it. If they test negative, they get inside on game day. But it won’t look anything like in the past.

6,200 fans and 500 staff members will be allowed inside. Concessions will be open but you have to bring food to your seat. The stands will not look like games of the past. All fans will need to wear masks and be small clusters. It is a pilot program, and if it goes well, it could be applied to other events or businesses.