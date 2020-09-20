5 Questions with Darryl Johnson on Buffalo Kickoff Live

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Bills Pro Bowl return specialist Andre Roberts began his eleventh season in the NFL last week and once again he's off to a strong start.

"That's my job right? Catch the ball and give the offense good field position. Our defense played great, had a lot of three-and-outs and gave me a lot of field to work with so with that defense playing great and our punt return team blocking hard we did a good job to help our offense out and give them good field position," Roberts said.