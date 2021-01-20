8-foot-tall letters spell out ‘Go Bills,’ attracting fans to North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Go Bills! It’s no secret that western New York is full of Bills pride, and signs just like this one are popping up all over!

Streamline Designs in North Tonawanda wanted to give the community a way to commemorate this special Bills season.

The branding company is located at 3475 Niagara Falls Blvd, where letters, eight feet tall, spell out “Go Bills,” along with the team logo.

Families, friends and even our four legged friends, have flocked to Niagara County to get their photo taken and support the team.

The 716 Dog Pack snapped some adorable shots of 19 very-well behaved pups! You can bring yours too!

It’s free to snap a shot. All that Streamline Designs asks is that you don’t support another team!

Owners say the sign will remain up until the Bills, hopefully, win the Super Bowl!