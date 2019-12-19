Allen continues to be a difference maker for Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills lost to Patriots in Week 4 of the regular season, 16-10.

It may have been Josh Allen’s worst game, but he’s looked like a different quarterback since throwing three interceptions in that loss.



As a matter of fact, Allen has thrown three interceptions over the last 10 games.



“I was trying to do too much for sure,” Allen said of that Week 4 matchup. “I was trying to take too many things off upon my shoulders, instead of trusting the guys around me and trusting the game plan that we put in.

“I feel like again, that that was a game that helped me realize that I didn’t need to make every single play by myself, nor should I try to make every single play by myself. So again, we got 10 guys on the field and we got to trust those other 10 guys to make their plays and do their job. I feel like we’ve been doing a good job with that as of late.”



“You want to trend in the right direction throughout the season, and I feel like we’ve grown,” added head coach Sean McDermott. “You’ve seen contributions from our young players that have grown and improved throughout the season. Developing young players, developing and getting a better feel for our personnel and how we’re utilizing our personnel. I think as a staff we’ve grown as well and how we’re working together as a staff and that translates. I bring that up because it translates to on the field as well.”