Allen, rookies workout in Cali

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans and critics of Josh Allen can debate a lot different things about the Bills quarterback but leadership shouldn’t be up for discussion.

Allen showed initiative this week, meeting with several rookies to workout in Ventura County California.

“They know their stuff and the playbook, just getting on the field and getting some of the timing with them,” Allen said. “It’s going to payoff when it counts so I’m excited.”

Typically, the rookies would be in Orchard Park for mini-camp and OTA’s but team facilities are shut down so they’re improvising.

“When I first heard about the workouts I was eager to get out here and get to work with these guys and just run through this new offense,” Zack Moss said.

The Bills 4th round pick is learning more than just the playbook, he’s getting to know his new quarterback.

“He’s a cool, calm and collected guy,” Moss said. “You can tell the way he carries himself that he demands a lot from guys.”

Rookie wide receiver Gabe Davis helped organize the workouts.

“It was a great opportunity to have everyone out here and be able to get all the reps with them and get some friendship built up with them and get to know each other,” David said.