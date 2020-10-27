Bills activate Jon Feliciano from Injured Reserve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills activated offensive guard Jon Feliciano on Tuesday from the Injured Reserve list.
Feliciano suffered a torn pec in training camp and was placed on injured reserve on July 31st after he received surgery.
The lineman was a critical part of the Bills stout offensive line in the 2019 season. Feliciano started all 16 games for Buffalo.
