Bills activate Jon Feliciano from Injured Reserve

Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) defends against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Christian Covington (95) during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills activated offensive guard Jon Feliciano on Tuesday from the Injured Reserve list.

Feliciano suffered a torn pec in training camp and was placed on injured reserve on July 31st after he received surgery.

The lineman was a critical part of the Bills stout offensive line in the 2019 season. Feliciano started all 16 games for Buffalo.

