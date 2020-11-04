Bills add cornerback Darly Worley to practice squad

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) gains yardage after a catch as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) attempts to make the stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills added cornerback Daryl Worley to their practice on Tuesday.

Worley has spent five seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played in seven games this and totaled 14 tackles, 12 solo and two assisted.

Worley was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2016 and played in all 16 games that season. He spent one more year with the Panthers before playing with the Oakland Raiders for the 2018 and 19 seasons.

In his five seasons in the NFL, Worley has amassed 249 total tackles, 35 passes defended, and five interceptions.