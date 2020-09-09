Bills announce seven captains for 2020

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’re now four days away from the Bills season opener as they host the Jets on Sunday and we now know who will serve as team captains:
-Quarterback Josh Allen
-Left tackle Dion Dawkins
-Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds
-Defensive end Jerry Hughes
-Safety Jordan Poyer
-Long snapper Reid Ferguson
-Wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts
This is the first time Hughes, Poyer and Roberts have been named captains with the Bills.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App