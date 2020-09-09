Bills announce seven captains for 2020

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - You can tell everything Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White does, he does for his family even if that meant opting out of the season to keep them safe which he seriously considered last month.

Ultimately he decided to play and will continue to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league and for that, he's being rewarded as the Bills signed him to a four-year contract extension, keeping him in Buffalo through 2025.