Bills announce seven captains for 2020

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’re now four days away from the Bills season opener as they host the Jets on Sunday and we now know who will serve as team captains:

-Quarterback Josh Allen

-Left tackle Dion Dawkins

-Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

-Defensive end Jerry Hughes

-Safety Jordan Poyer

-Long snapper Reid Ferguson

-Wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts

This is the first time Hughes, Poyer and Roberts have been named captains with the Bills.

