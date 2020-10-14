Bills aren’t using schedule change as an excuse for huge loss in Nashville

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) sit on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 42-16. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For days last week the Bills had no idea who they were going to play and when.

After the Titans continued to have positive COVID-19 cases, the game that was originally scheduled for Sunday, October 11th in Nashville was in clear jeopardy. So there was a possibility the Bills were going to have to play the Chiefs on Thursday, October 15th as planned if the Titans game was moved to later in the season or canceled.

So it was a challenging week with a lot of uncertainty. Even after the NFL announced the Bills would play the Titans in Nashville on Tuesday, there was still doubt the game was going to happen then. It all depended on if Tennessee could have negative tests.

But even with the schedule up in the air, the Bills aren’t using that as a reason they were flat out embarrassed by the Titans in a 42-16 loss.

“We can’t use that as an excuse, we can’t do that as a team. Our mindset all week was we’re gonna play and we’ll adjust to anything else. Obviously it’s a different situation that sucked to be in quite frankly but we gotta be better, we gotta be prepared and we gotta come out swinging early,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said after the game.

“Yeah we’re not about excuses or explanations at this point. We get paid and expect to be ready to go and obviously we weren’t ready to go so we gotta learn from this experience and grow from it,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott explained.

Some might point to the fact that the Bills had to prepare for two different teams this week with the Titans and Chiefs. But Bills safety Micah Hyde squashed that narrative.

“No, no, no, we were 100% focused on the Titans. We knew this game was going to be played one way or another. It was not looking forward to the Chiefs or anything. To be honest we didn’t say one thing about the Chiefs. It was strictly Titans and we just didn’t get it done,” Hyde said.

When the schedule change was announced last Thursday, the Bills canceled their normal Friday walk-through but were still able to practice over the weekend leading up to the game. They had a walk-through Saturday and practiced on Sunday (there was no media access.)

Meanwhile the Titans hadn’t played a game in 16 days and just got back into their facility for the first time since September 29th on Saturday. So the Bills had plenty of time to get ready for this game while the Titans had the limited prep time.

“We came down here and we just didn’t get it done. If anything they gave us more time to heal up and we just didn’t play our type of football and that’s why you saw the result that you saw,” Hyde said.

Now they have to put this behind them and get ready to host the defending Super Bowl Champs.

“We’ve got a good football team in the Chiefs coming into Buffalo who have an extra day’s rest on their end so obviously we have to do some things different this week and it starts with looking at the film, getting the necessary feedback so we can see where everything went wrong,” McDermott explained.