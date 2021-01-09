Bills beat Colts 27-24, win a playoff game for the first time since ’95

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (17) celebrates with teammate Stefon Diggs (14), Dion Dawkins (73), and Zack Moss (20) after connecting with Diggs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) —

After trading back-to-back punts to open up the game, the Colts put together the first scoring drive with a 52-yard, eight play possession that ended with a 30-yard field goal to put Indianapolis up 3-0 with 5:30 left in the first quarter.

In true Bills fashion, they return the favor with a score of their own. Josh Allen hits Stefon Diggs on a 36-yard pass to get into Indy territory, then five plays later the Bills get over the goal line with a three-yard pass to Dawson Knox in the end zone. Buffalo leads 7-3.

The Colts and Bills both punt once more, and on the next possession Indianapolis goes for the lead with a nine play, 65-yard drive that ends with a QB keep TD by Philip Rivers. The Colts take a 10-7 lead with eight minutes left in the first half.

The Colts take it 55-yards in eight plays and get down to fourth and goal, but an incomplete pass by Rivers keeps Indianapolis out of the end zone.

After a turnover on downs, right before the end of the half, the Bills put together a 96-yard drive that eats up just 1:36 on the clock. Thanks to two big plays by Gabriel Davis, in 10 plays the Bills find themselves in the end zone thanks to a QB keep by Allen. Bills take a 14-10 lead into the half.

The Bills receive the kickoff to open up the second half, and end the 44-yard drive with a 46-yard field goal by Tyler Bass to give the Bills a 17-10 lead in the third quarter.

In the Colts ensuing possession, they trounce 60-yards down the field to become within striking distance of the end zone, and on fourth down attempt to kick a field goal instead, but Rodrigo Blankenship’s kick bounces off the right goal post and is no good!

Buffalo takes advantage of the missed field goal and takes the ball 77-yards at the end of the third quarter. Allen goes deep to who other than Stefon Diggs for a 35-yard touchdown, the Bills lead 24-10.

On the Colts next drive, two back-to-back 20 plus yard plays leads Indy into Buffalo territory, and they punch it in with a nine-yard touchdown. A missed two-point conversion keeps the Bills on top 24-16.

The Bills continue to add to their lead with a 54-yard field goal by Bass in the fourth quarter. Buffalo’s lead grows to 27-16 with eight minutes left in the game.

But Indianapolis responds on the next drive. Rivers tosses a dart to a wide open Jack Doyle for the touchdown to cap off a 76-yard drive. The two-point conversion is good, and the score is now 27-24.

A bad Allen sack for -14 yards on first down forces the Bills to punt with just under three minutes left in the game.

The Colts get the ball back with 2:30 left in the game. After three first downs in the drive, the Bills hold Indy to a fourth and 10, and on that play, Rivers connects with Pascal, but on the tackle the ball pops out and is recovered by Buffalo. After further review, the officials say Pascal was down before the ball was fumbled.

On a last-ditch effort, Rivers throws a Hail Mary to end the game, and Micah Hyde jumps up and knocks it down. The Bills win 27-24, becoming the first team since 1995 to advance to the Divisional Round.