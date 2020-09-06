Bills bring back WR Andre Roberts and S Dean Marlowe

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts (18) catches a pass during an NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – As expected, the Bills re-signed wide receiver and return specialist Andre Roberts and safety Dean Marlowe after “releasing” them on NFL cut down day.

I put releasing in quotes because it was just a temporary move until they could place two players on injured reserve, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and rookie wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

In order for players placed on IR to return during the season, the move has to be made after cuts, otherwise they are done for the season (like fullback Patrick DiMarco).

Feliciano wasn’t a surprise since he is still dealing with a pec injury he suffered in July that required surgery and he is aiming to return for their week four game against the Raiders. That timetable is still up in the air but that’s what he said in an Instagram post.

Hodgins was a surprise since he has not appeared on any injury report.

GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are scheduled to talk to the media on zoom Monday morning.

Remember, players placed on IR this year can return after just three weeks.