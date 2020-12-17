Bills can clinch first division title since 1995 with win over Denver

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Before the season even started, it was made clear the Bills had a goal to host a home playoff game.

“Time will tell if we’re building it right, if we have the right pieces, but I truly believe we’re trending up and we’re heading in the right direction. The results will speak for themselves, and again, until we win the AFC East, I’m not going to feel like we’re on track. That’s a big hurdle that we need to do here,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the week before the season opener.

Beane reiterated that last week after he signed his contract extension.

“I wanted us to by this point at least be in the hunt to win the division, that’s been our goal all along to host playoff games here and the only way you do that is to win the AFC East. Obviously we haven’t done that yet but I do think this is a good point for where we’re at,” Beane explained.

The Bills can not only clinch a playoff spot but can lock up the AFC East with a win over the Broncos on Saturday to win the division for the first time since 1995.

“That’s a big deal, man and guys understand that. Guys had a great day of practice today and we’re gonna continue to prep for Saturday. Guys understand what’s at stake and want to be a part of something special and it’s not gonna be easy, they’re not just gonna come in and hand us over a win so we’ve gotta continue to prepare and continue to get ready to play our best football on Saturday,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer explained.

Beane also said at the beginning of the season the Patriots were still the team to chase given their dominance in the division and now for the first time since 2008 a team other than New England will win the AFC East.

“This division’s been dominated by a team in Foxborough for a long time and they’ve had a lot of sustained success and that’s kind of the mold. That’s what people want to be and how they do it and how they’ve done it is what people want to do. We understand what’s a stake every time we step on the field from here on out and we know we have a chance but our goal is to play Saturday and put our best forward and try to win a game,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

And even though winning the division is a huge accomplishment for this franchise, that’s just the beginning.

“It’s not just an end all be all we won the AFC East let’s celebrate. That was our goal, that’s been our goal and that’s the easiest way to get to the playoffs by winning your division. It’s no small task, we set our goal to have a home playoff game and that just secures that one right to do so. It’s not the end all be all, it’s a step in the right direction and we gotta continue to keep working hard,” Allen said.