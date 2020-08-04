Bills CB E.J. Gaines opts out of 2020 season

Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines (28) looks on before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced Sunday on a zoom call with reporters cornerback E.J. Gaines will opt-out of the 2020 season. He joins defensive tackle Star Lotulelei as the two Bills players to opt-out so far.

Beane said Gaines is opting out because of family reasons.

This is Gaines third stint with the team after signing a one-year deal in free agency back in March.

Gaines was expected to provide depth at cornerback behind Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Josh Norman and Taron Johnson.

He first signed with the Bills in 2017 when he started 11 games, had 59 total tackles, one interception and nine passes defensed.

The next year he went to Cleveland for the 2018 season before coming back to Buffalo. But he missed the entire 2019 season with a core muscle injury during training camp. The Bills placed him on IR before the season even started.

Injuries have hampered Gaines’ career. He missed the 2015 season with a foot injury. He also dealt with a thigh injury in 2016, a groin injury in 2017 and two concussions in 2018 when he was with the Browns.

The Bills are now down to 80 players on the roster with the two opt-outs and five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list