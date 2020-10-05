Bills continue to monitor Titans’ COVID-19 cases as Tennessee next on schedule

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks towards the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – All week leading up to the Bills week four matchup against the Raiders, it was tough not to think ahead to week five as Buffalo is scheduled to play the Titans in Nashville.

That’s because of the situation with the Titans as the number positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase between players and team personnel members. It’s now up to 20 positive cases.

The Titans were supposed to play the Steelers on Sunday but that game has been moved to later in the month and now the Bills’ game in week five is in jeopardy.

All week as the news developed, it was a big topic talking to Bills players and coaches knowing that’s their next opponent.

“I thought it was a mental challenge for our team, we were being asked about it kind of in the back third of our week last week and the guys they know who’s next on the schedule and to then come out here and focus like they did I think showed a lot,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

But now that the Raiders’ game is over and it’s time to shift the attention to that Tennessee game, McDermott admits it is alarming.

“I’m concerned, I mean when people are sick we’re concerned whether it’s competitor or not so we hope that everyone is doing ok on their end or improving. That said I’m just getting done with this game, sitting in my locker with my luggage next to me here so we’ve been monitoring it, our operations people, Brandon Beane as well have been monitoring it and I’m sure they’ll brief me when I get on the plane as to where things are,” McDermott explained.

The earliest the Titans can reopen their facility is Wednesday but before they can do that, they need two days in a row without anyone testing positive for COVID-19.