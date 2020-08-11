Bills DE Jerry Hughes: “Juice back in my tank”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jerry Hughes spent the offseason healing– physically and mentally.

The Bills defensive end underwent two offseason surgeries — wrist and groin. Hughes says he feels healthy and is ready for an 11th NFL season.

“It puts a lot of juice back in my tank. It picks up my mental game and how I approach each day so I’m excited to get out there and play football,” Hughes said on a zoom call with reporters.

This will be Hughes’ 8th season with the Bills. He’s seen the franchise turn into playoff contenders the past few seasons and is now focused on dethroning the AFC East Champs.

“Every day that we step foot in this building, it’s finding different ways to make ourselves better to improve our game so we can take the division from the New England Patriots, we know that it sits and hangs out in Foxborough,” Hughes said.

In a way, Jerry’s career has come full circle. He started with the Colts and was teammates and roommates with Mario Addison. The two were reunited when the Bills signed Addison this offseason.

“When you have someone on the line pushing you competitively, it’s always a race to see who can get back there to the quarterback. I think that’s going to make our games, practices, and workouts so much fun.”