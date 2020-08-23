Bills delay practice after dealing with COVID-19 testing irregularities

An NFL football and a Buffalo Bills helmet sit on the field during warmups before an NFL preseason football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -Several teams are dealing with COVID-19 testing irregularities from the same laboratory in New Jersey and the Bills are one of them.

In response to this, the Bills delayed practice by an hour and had many players sit out of practice as a result of the positive tests which the league is investigating to see whether or not these are false positives.

If they are false positives, those Bills players who sat out of practice Sunday can return on Monday after providing two negative tests in a row.

The NFL released this statement:

“Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey. We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane could not say which players were dealing with this but said any player that was not at practice and did not show up on a prior injury report is one of them.

Josh Allen is not at Bills practice. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 23, 2020

Beane addressed the media before practice on a zoom call to explain how they’re handling the situation.